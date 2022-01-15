eBay Employees Leave ‘Award-Winning’ Positive Feedback

Current and former employees left eBay positive feedback that helped the company place in Glassdoor’s award for the “Best Places to Work.” eBay CEO Jamie Iannone turned to a different job-networking site to thank them.

“I am so grateful for our eBay team,” Iannone wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “Every day, employees bring their best selves to work, helping sellers around the world find success on our marketplace.”

Iannone also called the award a recognition of the community eBay has built “and the excitement we have about the direction we’re heading.”

eBay placed at #55 for Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work – U.S. large companies,” which was announced this week. The criteria: “At least 75 ratings across the nine workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees; at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility time frame.”

Glassdoor’s overall “top ten Best Places to Work in 2022” include the following:

NVIDIA (4.6 rating) HubSpot (4.6) Bain & Company (4.6) eXp Realty (4.6) Box (4.6) Boston Consulting Group (4.5) Google (4.5) Veterans United Home Loans (4.5) lululemon (4.5) Salesforce (4.5)

Glassdoor based its findings on US employee feedback from 10/20/20 – 10/18/21 – it explained the criteria in this August 2021 blog post.

eBay also issued an announcement touting the award with a quote from its Chief People Officer, Cornelius Boone:

“As we welcome in the new year, I’m thrilled by this award, which affirms the commitment we have to our employees. Our goal is to ensure all employees feel supported and valued, as part of our overall purpose to empower people everywhere. We strive to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment where employees can learn, grow and thrive.”

If you’re curious to see what employees had to say about working at online marketplaces, you can visit their pages on Glassdoor in the following links:

Glassdoor – eBay

Glassdoor – Amazon

Glassdoor – Etsy

The 2022 Glassdoor awards are found on this page – use the dropdown menu to filter the results.