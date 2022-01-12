Amazon Fulfillment Center Factoids for FBA Sellers

A new report is filled with factoids about Amazon fulfillment centers that FBA sellers may find fascinating. For example, the report says Amazon’s largest warehouse is located in Newport, Delaware and is 3.8 million square feet, which is approximately 67 football fields.

And by the end of next year, Amazon will have at least 355 large warehouses and sorting centers in the United States that total approximately 319 million square feet.

A spokesperson for BigRentz said the company analyzed publicly available Amazon warehouse data to compile the report.

Additional findings include the following:

-California has the largest number of warehouses in any state, however the centers are most concentrated in the Northeast, specifically in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

-States with the most Amazon warehouse space per capita, in order: Delaware, Rhode Island, and Oregon.

-States with the least Amazon warehouse space per capita: Iowa, Idaho, and Nebraska.

-States with the most Amazon warehouse space per square footage: California, Texas, and Illinois.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg – the real fun is clicking through to the BigRentz website blog post to view the infographics. For example, there’s a map of the US show the states with the most Amazon warehouse space per capita, and another showing states with the least Amazon warehouse space per capita.

(BigRentz is a marketplace for heavy equipment rentals.)