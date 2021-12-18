Etsy Ready to Pounce on Post-Christmas Shoppers

Etsy is ready to pounce on post-Christmas shoppers with a sale that kicks off on Boxing Day, a traditional UK holiday commemorated on the day after Christmas.

Etsy’s “End of Year Sales Event/Boxing Day Sales Event” will run December 26 through January 9. In order to participate, sellers must offer a discount of at least 20% off during that period.

Some sellers may be looking for a post-holiday break, others may be looking to clear out inventory for the New Year. But the required 20% discount may be too steep for some sellers.

We visited the Etsy forums to see if sellers were discussing the Boxing Day sales event. After browsing and searching, we came up empty handed, though we did come across an interesting discussion about unwelcome items showing up in sellers’ listings in the “Explore Related Searches” section. The thread was titled “Holiday Boobs … Really?” and it was pretty much what it sounds like.

If you have thoughts on Etsy sales events (or unrelated items showing up in your listings), share them below.