EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – December 12, 2021

Hi Ina,

Etsy is still allowing illicit sales on their website. I have been using Etsy off and on for several years, but this is the first time I have ever seen illicit items after search for “small gifts for men”. I will no longer use Etsy. I will go back to using Amazon.

Dee

Ina,

I don’t know if this is something that you’ve addressed or would address (I came across your website searching “etsy bait and switch”), but in case it is of interest: have you noticed the rampant baiting and switching of them advertising something at one price but when you click on the item it is listed at a much higher price?

Pru

Hi Ina,

As a long time Etsy seller, I first read about the seller support petition by Asia Stuart on change.org in the EcommerceBytes newsletter. I shared the petition in a couple of FB groups and I’m happy to see that to date, it has garnered 19,000 signatures.

I’m hoping this petition will gain more traction and reach as many Etsy sellers as possible. Could you highlight the growing petition again? We have virtually no support as sellers and it’s demoralizing and depressing especially given all the fees that are taken out or withheld by Etsy. I think the petition news need to reach Etsy shareholders and ultimately Josh Silverman. We have no Union or voice, and that’s what Etsy leadership counts on.

I’m hoping that EcommerceBytes can spread the word again.

Thank you for all you do!

S.

