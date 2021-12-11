EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – December 12, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.
Hi Ina,
Etsy is still allowing illicit sales on their website. I have been using Etsy off and on for several years, but this is the first time I have ever seen illicit items after search for “small gifts for men”. I will no longer use Etsy. I will go back to using Amazon.
Dee
Ina,
I don’t know if this is something that you’ve addressed or would address (I came across your website searching “etsy bait and switch”), but in case it is of interest: have you noticed the rampant baiting and switching of them advertising something at one price but when you click on the item it is listed at a much higher price?
Pru
Hi Ina,
As a long time Etsy seller, I first read about the seller support petition by Asia Stuart on change.org in the EcommerceBytes newsletter. I shared the petition in a couple of FB groups and I’m happy to see that to date, it has garnered 19,000 signatures.
I’m hoping this petition will gain more traction and reach as many Etsy sellers as possible. Could you highlight the growing petition again? We have virtually no support as sellers and it’s demoralizing and depressing especially given all the fees that are taken out or withheld by Etsy. I think the petition news need to reach Etsy shareholders and ultimately Josh Silverman. We have no Union or voice, and that’s what Etsy leadership counts on.
I’m hoping that EcommerceBytes can spread the word again.
Thank you for all you do!
S.
Based on the last letter, it sure seems that Etsy has been aping the same poor decisions eBay has dreamed up when it comes to seller support.
I wonder if it will take as long for Etsy to lose tens of thousands of sellers, 5% of their entire buyer base and worse. Or will they see the light and realize that like eBay and others, they’re nothing without their sellers.
Ebay has for over a decade completely ignored their sellers, only now casting out a carrot to them by arranging a “Buyer Abuse” panel, as if hearing the same issues they’ve heard about before will improve the problem. It won’t, of course, but it’s intended to make sellers think there WILL be improvements, so they stick around for more abuse!
At $246 per share–it is no surprise that the shop owners are being left behind. There are sellers of crafting supplies selling for pennies with extremely low shipping that are pouring money into Etsy’s bank accounts. These are sellers not advertised (by Etsy) and seldom mentioned because they don’t represent handmade goods.
I’ve also noticed that the sponsored ads (paid for by shop owners) have been tagged by Etsy showing “Similar items that may interest you..” Which leads to checking out other shops, steering them away. BUT if the buyer should purchase anything from your shop–there is that horrible 30 day off-site advertising fee.
Etsy lost their focus on shop owners as their customers as soon as they went public. At least Amazon never even tried to say “You, the seller, are important to us.” It was strictly business for them. (Amazon stock today= $3444.24 per share.) It’s all about the money, baby.
Sadly, while I support your efforts, I don’t think a petition is going to go far with Etsy. Not until a class-action lawsuit hits them.