USPS Issues Holiday Update, Extends Hours at Some POs

The USPS said today its network continues to operate smoothly with the busiest mailing and shipping week fast approaching. Between November 25 and December 8, the Postal Service accepted 4.9 billion mail and packages.

In discussing its ongoing preparation for the holiday season in Friday’s press release, it said new investments give it the capacity to process an additional 4.5 million packages each day. Overall, the average number of days to deliver a mailpiece was 2.7 days heading into the busiest mailing and shipping week.

Some USPS locations are offering extended hours during the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24. All Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The USPS announced extended locations for Massachusetts locations, as they may also have done for other states. For example, some post offices in Massachusetts will offer extended Saturday hours on the two remaining weekends before Christmas: December 11 and 18. And some of them will also offer Sunday retail hours on December 12 and 19.

Nationally, the USPS said there were no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve (December 31) but reminded shippers to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

The Postal Service also reminded mailers that all Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume on the Mondays following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays (December 27, 2021, and January 3, 2022).

For most Federal employees, Friday, December 24, will be treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes. After New Year’s, the next postal holiday falls on January 17 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Checking for mail disruptions in the coming weeks and months? The USPS website has a page to check residential, business, and international disruptions.