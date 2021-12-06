Amazon VAT Services Monthly Fee Kicks in Upon Joining the Program

Sellers who sign up for Amazon VAT services will begin paying a monthly fee right away, the marketplace informed sellers who list internationally in a post on the US Seller Central Announcement board. In August, Amazon had told UK sellers it would charge monthly fees only 6 months after signing up for the service.

The program is designed to help sellers stay compliant with European VAT (Value Added Tax) requirements.

Here’s a look at the full US announcement posted today, December 6th:

VAT Services on Amazon is updating its fee structure in 2022.

Starting January 1st 2022 Sellers joining the service will be charged a monthly fee starting at €33.30/month from the first month of filing (for one country, without fiscal representation) for VAT filings and fiscal representation.

VAT Services on Amazon is a VAT compliance solution that allows you to manage your European VAT registration and filing obligations via a third-party tax service provider in up to seven countries (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic).

To learn more, go to VAT Services on Amazon.

You can find the announcement about Amazon VAT services on this post on Amazon Seller Central.