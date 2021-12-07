eBay Debuts 3D Technology: Is It Scalable?

As eBay debuts 3D imaging technology, sellers may be asking, when will it be available to me? The new eBay 3D True View feature announced today is only available to a select few sellers and only in the Sneakers category.

eBay describes 3D True View as follows: “Using a proprietary app, sellers can scan the object with their mobile device, taking video from multiple angles. The data captured in this process is then uploaded to the cloud and processed using AI methodology to create a photorealistic 3D image of the exact item.”

That means sellers with access to the technology can showcase their items with an interactive, 360-degree view – the value proposition: boosting buyer confidence, which could help boost sales.

eBay has been spending a lot of attention and resources in the Sneakers category since one of its former top executives left to run sneaker marketplace StockX. It has also expanded its “vertical strategy” to other categories, including luxury watches and handbags and trading cards.

In announcing the new feature today (December 7), eBay called it a pilot program launched in collaboration with Unity, “the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content.”

Nitzan Mekel-Bobrov, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at eBay, said, “We are among the first in the resale market to bring this level of visualization detail and ease-of-use to consumers, and we believe it will be a game changer for our sellers and buyers. For sellers, this feature will unlock new opportunities to showcase their items in true-to-life detail. For buyers, this experience will allow them to examine the actual item they’re looking to buy from every possible angle, as if holding it in their hands, from the stitching to the sole to the quality of the material and everything in between.”

Dave Rhodes, Unity’s Senior Vice President of Digital Twin, said, “We believe that the use of digital twins in eCommerce represents the next generation of shopping experience and provides a competitive edge for sellers and retailers.”

eBay explained that, “Beginning with select sneaker sellers this month, this experience will help buyers shop with confidence by presenting a virtual representation of the item viewable from every possible angle and in true-to-life detail, which is particularly important when purchasing unique, pre-owned or high value goods.

“The launch of eBay’s 3D true view technology is the latest example of how eBay is committed to being the partner of choice to sellers and building trusted relationships with its buyers through a tech-led reimagination to enhance the customer experience.”

Is the 3D imaging technology scalable beyond a few sellers in the Sneakers category? Let us know in the comments below. You can find the full post on the eBay corporate blog.