eBay Promotes Cost-per-Click Ads during Holiday Rush

As eBay promotes Cost-per-Click ads during the holiday rush, it is also adding new features to the format that it announced and August and made available to all business sellers in September.

Unlike standard eBay Promoted Listings, which only incur fees when the seller makes a sale, CPC ads work differently: sellers incur fees whenever someone clicks on an eBay Promoted Listings Advanced ad, regardless of whether the shopper buys anything.

On Wednesday, eBay tweeted a message to sellers and wrote, “Targeting the top slot in search on eBay with #PromotedListingsAdvanced will be key for standing out during the upcoming holiday rush” with a link to a landing page describing the types of ads it offers.

One new feature eBay added is basic – “We’ve hidden zero quantity or out of stock items,” it announced in this week’s post. Not only will the new feature stop costing sellers for advertising out-of-stock items, it will reduce the frustration buyers feel when clicking on an ad and finding the item is not available.

Other new features added to eBay Promoted Listings Advanced BETA include the following:

Monthly keyword search counts. You can now see how many times shoppers have searched Suggested keywords in the last 30 days. This new enhancement gives sellers increased visibility into keyword competitiveness and volume of searches over time to help make more informed, and strategic, decisions on which keywords to target, and the value of each keyword to you.

The ability to download campaign reports in bulk. You can now use the Reports tab to download and schedule reports for your Promoted Listings Advanced BETA campaigns. This new feature saves you time by allowing you to download reports at the account level and for multiple campaigns at once, and is available for all your Promoted Listings Advanced BETA keyword, listing, campaign, and search query report types.

A new negative keyword tab. When setting your keyword bids, negative keywords will now appear on a separate tab. As a reminder, negative keywords do not require bids because they are terms that you would like to prevent your ad from appearing for. Meaning, when a buyer searches for a term that you’ve added as a negative keyword, your ads will not be eligible for display.

Negative keyword counts. You can now see how many negative keywords are in each of your ad groups on the campaign overview page. This additional information gives you an upfront view of your entire campaign, making it easier to ensure it’s ready for launch.

Expanded keyword view area. We’ve increased the view area of the “Choose your keywords” section to show a greater number of keywords at once, and made scrolling to set your keyword bids more automatic. This enhancement can reduce your time spent evaluating keywords and setting competitive bids.

eBay also added a listing-count summary and the ability to filter listings by store category.

eBay said more updates would be coming in the weeks and months ahead. You can find the full post on the eBay Announcement board.