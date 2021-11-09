eBay Refurbished Goods the Solution for Supply Chain Headaches?

Citing this year’s supply chain headaches and changing consumer behaviors, eBay says its new portal called eBay Refurbished is the answer for shoppers looking for hard-to-find goods.

eBay said the portal builds on last year’s Certified Refurbished program and now offers multiple condition grades and a wider range of price points on like-new products.

“As retail scarcity issues continue to dominate this holiday shopping season, the expanded program delivers a new way to buy in-demand products and even more options to give consumers what they want,” eBay said in today’s announcement.

eBay cited survey results from Wakefield Research showing 62% of shoppers were considering buying refurbished electronics, and 84% were open to receiving refurbished gifts this holiday season. The survey found nearly half of respondents have gifted a refurbished item in the past – up from 32% in 2020. In addition to broader selection and better value, 66% of Americans believe gifting refurbished items is also a way to shop sustainably.

Most sellers shouldn’t expect their refurbished goods to be featured, however. “Certified Refurbished” goods on eBay need to be approved by its certified refurbished team; eBay only approves manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors – and it requires the latter to provide evidence they are authorized resellers. In today’s announcement, eBay wrote, ” All items featured in eBay Refurbished come directly from premium brands or top-rated sellers who are thoroughly vetted to meet rigorous performance standards.”

eBay said shoppers can now choose from the following four conditions in the eBay Refurbished portal:

Certified Refurbished : Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a 2-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

: Items are in pristine, like-new condition, backed by a 2-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories. Excellent : Items are in like-new condition, backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories.

: Items are in like-new condition, backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging with manuals and accessories. Very Good : Items show minimal wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

: Items show minimal wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging. Good: Items show moderate wear, are backed by a 1-year warranty, and come in new packaging.

Products come with leading Allstate warranties, free shipping, eBay’s Money Back Guarantee, and free 30-day returns. See the full press release on PR Newswire.