eBay Cracks Down on Certified Refurbs

eBay is cracking down on certified refurbs, requiring sellers gain approval before being allowed to list an item as certified refurbished.

“Starting October 9, 2020, items listed as certified refurbished will need to meet our updated item condition requirements and be approved by our certified refurbished team,” eBay wrote.

eBay will only approve manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors – and it will require the latter to provide evidence they are authorized to resell the manufacturer’s products.

Sellers who are unable to get approval to sell items classified as certified refurbished can sell them as a “seller refurbished” item, which means it has been restored to working order by the eBay seller or a third party. “This means the item was inspected, cleaned, and repaired to full working order and is in excellent condition. This item may or may not be in original packaging. “

The following categories will be eligible for certified refurbished condition item listings: Laptops; Portable Audio; Small Kitchen Appliances; Vacuums; and Power Tools. eBay said it would add more categories over time.

You can find details on the eBay Announcement board.