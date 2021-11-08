Sponsored Link
Holiday Shopping Weekend Makes Room for Local Artists

Ina Steiner
Artists Sunday
Artists Sunday holiday shopping weekend

A local photographer filled a gap in Cyber weekend holiday events last year by launching a national movement to support artists and artisans. “Artists Sunday” is sandwiched between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday.

Commercial and fine-arts photographer Christopher Sherman launched Artists Sunday in 2020 to encourage people to buy art as gifts during the holidays – and to shop locally to support artists in their area.

In an email, Sherman told EcommerceBytes that over 500 communities across the US are participating this year, including main streets, chambers of commerce, cities, counties and states. They are promoting the idea of shopping with local artists to give something creative, unique, and handcrafted this holiday.

Sherman called it a grassroots movement and set up a website at ArtistsSunday.com where shoppers can search artists by name, type of work, city, and state.

In the lead-up to Artists Sunday, consumers across the country can expect a range of activities to raise awareness about local artists, with individual artists and communities engaging and inspiring consumers to add art and handcrafted items to their holiday shopping lists.

This year’s Artists Sunday takes place on November 28, 2021.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

