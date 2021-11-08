Head of eBay Collectibles Departs for New Kind of Trading Platform

eBay lost a key executive to a rival platform with the departure of Nicole Colombo, head of eBay Collectibles, who is joining Alt where she will oversee strategy, marketing, customer experience, and business development.

“After six incredible years at eBay, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Alt as their first President,” Colombo wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “When Leore Avidar and I connected earlier this year, I knew they were building something special in the alternative asset space. I can’t wait to help them scale further as they increase the transparency and liquidity of alternative assets, starting with trading cards.”

Alt describes itself as an alternative asset platform that lets people invest in sports cards the same way they invest in company stocks. “Our mission is to increase the transparency and liquidity of alternative assets.”

The departure comes two years after Scott Cutler left eBay to run StockX and succeeded in taking market share from eBay in the Sneaker category. Cutler’s departure served as a wakeup call to eBay, and it began launching an “innovation playbook” in vertical categories such as Sneakers, Trading Cards, Luxury Watches, and Handbags.

eBay poured resources into the Trading Card category with the help of Colombo. Three months ago, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone boldly claimed, “As a leader in trading cards with 25 years of transactional data, no one is better positioned to estimate the value of every card ever sold.”

eBay instituted new policies and launched features in the Trading Card category designed to turn “buyers” into “lifelong enthusiasts.” Initiatives included adding a scan-and-list feature in March to make listing trading cards easier and “Price Guide & Collection” tools in July to enable collectors to discover and track the value of a card over time.

In an unusual move the following month, eBay ejected PWCC, a partner and one of its largest sellers in trading cards, accusing it of shill bidding, a charge PWCC called defamatory.

Alt credited Colombo with growing eBay Collectibles 144% with the launch of “new experiences for collectibles enthusiasts during her tenure as General Manager of eBay Collectibles and Trading Cards. It quoted Colombo, “I’m excited to be joining the team and to help investors, flippers and collectors realize the potential of alternative assets.”

Colombo also said in her LinkedIn post, “I’m so grateful to eBay for allowing me to learn and lead so many key verticals, from Fashion to Collectibles and Trading Cards. I’ll be rooting for my friends and collogues at eBay and I’ll always be a proud eBay buyer/seller!”