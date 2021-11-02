Walmart Reminds Sellers of Next Week’s First Black Friday Sale

Walmart kicked off its month-long savings event this week and reminded marketplace sellers to prepare for its next “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale that launches next week.

To participate, sellers should set “Reduced Price” promo tags on items where they offer a greater than 10% discount. Walmart also advised sellers to set up promotions at least 2 days before events begin.

The next Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event kicks off on Wednesday, November 10 at 7 pm ET. Members of its Walmart+ membership program get early access at 3 pm.

Sellers should also “Stay tuned for weekly updates about exciting holiday campaigns launching on Walmart.com and have your best assortment ready by following tips from our Holiday Checklist and Holiday Hub,” Walmart advised sellers. The Holiday Checklist is found on this landing page where it offered information and urged sellers to advertise using Walmart Sponsored Products to help make their products stand out.