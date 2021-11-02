PayPal to Give Away $20 Million in Holiday Sweepstakes

PayPal is giving away $20 million in a holiday sweepstakes to encourage people to pay for items using its payment service. The PayPal Holiday Sweepstakes comes amid the holiday shopping season, but the holiday-messaging was subdued.

PayPal sent an email to customers with the subject line, “$20 Million is up for grabs!”

“Every time you check out with PayPal, you’re automatically entered for a chance to win big.

“All you have to do is spend $10 or more. That’s why they call it the most wonderful time of the year!”

In a tweet, PayPal explained, “There will be thousands of prizes awarded in our weekly drawings throughout the holiday season, and every time you shop or donate with PayPal over $10, you get a chance to win.”

The email explained, “Every time you checkout with PayPal for $10 or more, you’re automatically entered for a weekly chance to win $25, $50, $250, or $10,000 to shop with PayPal. That means every gift you give, every ugly sweater you order, and every charity you support is another chance to win. Let the holidays begin!”

As can be seen, the reference to holiday shopping was subtle in the text, and the image in the email included a couple shopping on their laptop wearing winter sweaters surrounded by lights, but with no actual holiday decorations.

In the email, PayPal reminded customers of its financing option: “And don’t forget, with PayPal Pay in 4, you can split your purchase into 4 interest-free payments with no late fees.”

Be sure to read the sweepstakes details on https://paypal.com/giveaway.