Facebook Expands Fake-Fighting Tool to Protect Brands

Facebook updated its fake-fighting tool called Commerce & Ads IP Tool, expanded its reach, and rebranded it. Now called “Brand Rights Protection,” it provides brands with new features to better protect their intellectual property (IP).

Brands had been able to use the tool to report ads and ecommerce listings (on Facebook Shops, Marketplace, and buy/sell groups). Now, Facebook is giving brands the power to also search and report Instagram accounts “and the posts they think may be infringing on their rights.”

New features streamline and automate the process:

“With this update, brands can upload and save up to 10 images to their account, such as logos or product images. Our enhanced image-matching technology will then automatically scan ads on Facebook and Instagram so brands can more easily review and report potentially infringing content.”

The new tool also provides a dashboard showing details of IP reports, including whether Facebook took action on a report.

Facebook described the new tool in an announcement on October 21st.