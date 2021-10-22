Etsy Shipping Team Advises Sellers on Carrier Delays

Etsy published advice for sellers from its shipping team on how it calculates estimated delivery dates. Included in the guide was a sample message sellers could use to warn buyers of shipping carrier delays – a somewhat ominous sign that things could get rocky again this year as the holiday-shopping season ramps up.

“Here’s an example of a message you can share with your buyer if you think an order may arrive later than expected:

“I wanted to keep you updated on the status of your order. Due to shipping carrier delays, there’s a chance your package may not arrive on the originally estimated date. Rest assured I’ll keep you updated along the way as I get new information from the carrier. Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.”

One of the topics the Etsy Shipping team tackled: “What happens to my estimated delivery date if carriers are experiencing delays?”

Etsy said when it detects carrier delays, Etsy adjusts transit times. “We have close partnerships with carriers and we frequently are in conversation with them about how their networks are performing.”

It also has technology that analyzes data on millions of packages that detects where carrier delays are forming and make adjustments to transit time estimates.

Etsy told sellers they could set their own transit times by selecting ‘Other’ as the carrier, but said it strongly recommend using the mail carriers in shipping profiles. “That way, we can adjust transit times in case of carrier delays and you can focus on your creative business.”

Etsy also answered questions covering estimated delivery dates, how to set them, how Etsy calculates them, and how the delivery-date information is shown to buyers.

It also answered the questions, “Do estimated delivery dates take holidays and weekends into account?” and “Are estimated delivery dates ever updated after a purchase?”

You can read the full guidance on this page of the Etsy Seller Handbook.

Are you ready for holiday shipping 2021?