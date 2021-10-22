eBay Runs Holiday Hustle Sweeps for Sellers

eBay is trying to get sellers to share motivational posts on Facebook with a Holiday Hustle Sweepstakes. “Over the next 3 weeks, share how you’re conquering the season for chances to win a $200 eBay gift card,” it invited sellers, with eight gift cards in the offing.

eBay kicked off the sweepstakes on October 19. The Holiday Hustle actually consists of eight independent sweepstakes, each associated with a unique Facebook post, and will conclude on November 5th.

eBay kicked off the first sweeps by asking sellers to post about their greatest achievements from 2021 and the steps they took to achieve them.

Sellers responded by posting achievements, such as creating dedicated space in their home for their selling activities, organizing and listing more inventory, increasing profitability, and overcoming shortages of supplies.

Some sellers celebrated milestones, from one seller selling their first item on eBay to another seller hitting 1,000 listings.

One seller, Sharon Saver, wrote, “My biggest eBay accomplishment was pivoting what we sold to jive with our lifestyle. Now we sell mostly appliance parts and we used to do mostly thrifted items. We make about the same per item but don’t pay for the parts! (From garbage/broken machines).”

eBay posted the second sweepstakes on October 21, 2021: “From onsite marketing tools like discount codes to offsite like social media, the possibilities for connecting with customers are (practically) endless. Today, tell us about your fave.” The question: “What marketing tricks helped your business the most this year?”

eBay will publish the next sweepstakes posts on October 23, 25, 27, 29, November 1, and November 2nd on the eBay for Business Facebook page.

eBay will respond to all the winners on or around November 10th. You can learn more on announcement on the eBay boards. And be sure to read the Sweepstakes official rules – fir example, your comment must not disparage the sponsor (eBay) or any other party; and, for some reason, “Make no changes to your Facebook account from the time that you enter until the prizes are awarded.”