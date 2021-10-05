Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Mercari Makes Shipping Labels Possible for the Printerless

Ina Steiner
Mercari
Mercari Makes Shipping Labels Possible for Printerless

Some people do everything on their mobile device, including selling online. Mercari informed its sellers they could now purchase shipping on its site without having to print a label, thanks to QR codes.

“There’s no need for a printer. Just take your package to a USPS Post Office and show them the QR code on your phone, and they’ll scan it and ship your package off.”

Mercari had launched shipping QR codes with UPS last year.

Sellers must download the latest version of the Mercari app (in the App Store or Google Play). “Don’t worry,” Mercari said – “if you still want to print out your label you can find it on the Order Status page or in your email inbox.”

You can find more details on the Mercari Help page.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply