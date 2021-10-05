Mercari Makes Shipping Labels Possible for the Printerless

Some people do everything on their mobile device, including selling online. Mercari informed its sellers they could now purchase shipping on its site without having to print a label, thanks to QR codes.

“There’s no need for a printer. Just take your package to a USPS Post Office and show them the QR code on your phone, and they’ll scan it and ship your package off.”

Mercari had launched shipping QR codes with UPS last year.

Sellers must download the latest version of the Mercari app (in the App Store or Google Play). “Don’t worry,” Mercari said – “if you still want to print out your label you can find it on the Order Status page or in your email inbox.”

You can find more details on the Mercari Help page.