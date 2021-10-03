PayPal Partners with Staples to Foster Happy Returns

PayPal is partnering with retail chain Staples to make returns easier for buyers and merchants. “This is the first announcement from Happy Returns since becoming part of PayPal earlier this year,” a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes, calling it a big improvement to return options ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Online shoppers from Happy Returns’ merchant partners will now be able to return products in person at Staples retail locations for an immediate refund or exchange without a box or label, he explained. “With the Staples expansion, 75 percent of Americans now live within a 10-mile radius of a Happy Returns location.”

Can marketplace sellers participate, we wondered – for example, sellers on eBay, Amazon, Etsy? “Not at this time,” was the reply.

Is it limited to orders paid for with PayPal?

“In-person return bar service at Staples US Retail locations are available to consumers who shop at Happy Returns’ fast-growing list of merchant partners which includes brands like Steve Madden, Levi’s, Revolve, and Gymshark,” he said.

Happy Returns has a page featuring participating retailers. Costs for consumers are determined by each retail partner and are usually free or discounted.

Shoppers begin the returns process on the merchant’s website (or at HappyReturns.com), and they can search locations on the Happy Returns website to find the most convenient return-bar nearby.