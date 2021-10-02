eBay Bans Sellers from Listing Refurbished Phones – What’s Next?

Last year, eBay began banning sellers from listing certified refurbished goods in any category, and at the same time it began heavily promoting manufacturer-refurbished goods (“Certified Refurbished”). Now it’s banning sellers from listing any refurbished goods in one category: Cell Phones & Smartphones.

As of October 9, 2020, eBay began requiring items listed as certified refurbished in any category to be approved by its certified refurbished team. eBay only approves manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors – and it requires the latter to provide evidence they are authorized resellers.

Sellers can still list refurbished goods without the approval, but only as “seller refurbished.”

Taking away the ability for most sellers to list refurbished mobile phones – even “seller refurbished” – may be another step toward suppressing any refurbs except those authorized by manufacturers.

You can read more about the new requirements for refurbished cell phones and smartphones, and let us know what you think.