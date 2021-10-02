Etsy is inviting sellers to participate in an early holiday sales event – for those willing to discount their prices by 20%. According to Friday’s announcement:
“This year we’re testing out running a 2-day sales event from October 11-12 to help shoppers find early deals on holiday ornaments and christmas baubles. If you sell items like this in your shop, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of increased traffic to Etsy from shoppers looking for items like yours!”
Retailers and marketplaces are always seeking ways to start the holiday-shopping season early, but this year they have some help. News reports have been full of stories about logistics challenges that could pose a threat to product supply and cause delivery delays during the holidays and urge viewers to shop early this year.
Etsy advised sellers interested in the sale: “Here’s how to participate: schedule a sale for at least 20% off of one or more of your holiday ornaments from October 11-12. You can schedule your sale now using the sales and coupons tool in your shop here!”
October 11 is Monday, Columbus Day – it will be interesting to hear how the sale performs, if Etsy shares the information publicly. And let us know – is Columbus Day a good time to start promoting Christmas decorations?
3 thoughts on “Etsy Tests Early 2-Day Sale on Christmas Ornaments”
Once you join Etsy, it’s not your business any more.
Pity the fools that don’t understand they could potentially end up paying Etsy 40% or more if they sign up for this. Imagine the 20% discount, and then getting hit with a 15% marketing fee (added to the listing fee, final fees and processing fees).
Time will tell how this holiday season will revolve. Latest data from Wall Street and the U.S. banking industry, is that consumers have a “boatload” in savings, however, are timid to spend money due to “Delta”. I do believe Etsy is nervous…because they already know how Q3 has added up, thus their latest marketing schema.
Etsys’ money is slowly evolving towards the affluent buyer…which is fantastic. Over 40% of their business is now with repeat buyers who spend $200+ per purchase. And, there are no logistic problems for sellers who spend money on “Priority mail with Insurance”.
It’s all about what sellers sell and who they sell to. It’s like the U.S. economy which is bifurcated…sellers who sell higher end products vs. whose who don’t. This sale is for sellers who are at the bottom of the food chain with products that can be found anywhere…for cheap.