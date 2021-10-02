Etsy Tests Early 2-Day Sale on Christmas Ornaments

Etsy is inviting sellers to participate in an early holiday sales event – for those willing to discount their prices by 20%. According to Friday’s announcement:

“This year we’re testing out running a 2-day sales event from October 11-12 to help shoppers find early deals on holiday ornaments and christmas baubles. If you sell items like this in your shop, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of increased traffic to Etsy from shoppers looking for items like yours!”

Retailers and marketplaces are always seeking ways to start the holiday-shopping season early, but this year they have some help. News reports have been full of stories about logistics challenges that could pose a threat to product supply and cause delivery delays during the holidays and urge viewers to shop early this year.

Etsy advised sellers interested in the sale: “Here’s how to participate: schedule a sale for at least 20% off of one or more of your holiday ornaments from October 11-12. You can schedule your sale now using the sales and coupons tool in your shop here!”

October 11 is Monday, Columbus Day – it will be interesting to hear how the sale performs, if Etsy shares the information publicly. And let us know – is Columbus Day a good time to start promoting Christmas decorations?