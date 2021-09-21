USPS to Workers: Scan, Scan, Scan

The USPS told postal workers to “scan, scan, scan.” In a post on Monday, the US Postal Service discussed the importance of scanning packages throughout their journey and urged workers to perform all required scans.

“Most employees know that scanning allows customers to know when their packages will arrive, a critically important requirement in the era of online shopping and increasing competition in the shipping industry,” the USPS wrote. “But scanning also plays an important role in helping USPS measure its service.”

To help ensure the Postal Service’s measurement is complete, the organization wants employees to perform all required scans, including when mail is received, processed through automated equipment and loaded onto trucks, it said.

The messaging may be welcome news to online sellers who rely on scanning to prove to marketplaces they’ve shipped their orders and provide evidence that buyers received them, though there’s no indication the USPS has given workers more concrete reasons to scan such as penalties or incentives.

The full post is on the USPS Link blog for employees.