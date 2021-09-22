eBay Exec Says New Features Are Coming to Payments

eBay said Wednesday the majority of its sellers worldwide are now enrolled in Managed Payments, marking a significant milestone – and it said eBay customers can expect to see it launch new features and capabilities.

A year ago, 340,000 sellers were enrolled in Managed Payments – about 20% of on-platform GMV (sales volume), according to eBay Vice President of Global Payments Alyssa Cutright.

At the end of June, over 13 million sellers were enrolled in Managed Payments – over 80% of on-platform GMV.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter of this year, we are on track to process over 90% of on-platform volume,” Cutright said.

Cutright said the new payments experience continues to help businesses save time while streamlining operations and offering more payment options for buyers.

She said most sellers could expect to see savings, and it helps eliminate the challenge of unpaid items. “Changes to checkout have been made to address this issue, and today 99% of fixed price transactions are paid up front.”

“The checkout experience is also easier and faster,” she added. “Overall, we’re seeing buyers zipping through checkout more quickly to pay for their purchases.”

“In creating this new experience, we developed each new feature and innovation in collaboration with sellers to ensure that what we do supports their day-to-day operations,” she said.

And in a section of the announcement called “Planned: New Features and Capabilities,” Cutright added:

“Now that eBay is managing payments, we can build even better customer experiences as we continue on our path of being a modern managed marketplace. We know flexibility, speed and control are important to our sellers. We will continue to listen to their feedback, enable new features and enhance capabilities to meet their evolving needs.”

You can find the full announcement on the eBay Inc. corporate blog.