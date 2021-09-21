eBay Lowers Fees for High-Value Auto Parts & Accessories

eBay is lowering fees for high-value Auto Parts & Accessories. The change impacts items that sell for over $1,000. The new fees apply to sellers who subscribe to an eBay Store.

“Starting September 21, we’ll lower the final value fee rate to 2.35% on the portion of Parts & Accessories sales over $1,000 for eBay Basic, Premium, Anchor, and Enterprise Store subscribers,” eBay announced.

The move appears to be part of eBay’s strategy of focusing on high-value buyers, which it said represented 20% of its buyers and account for about 75% of GMV (sales) in the second quarter. And to do so, eBay is working to attract sellers of high-value inventory.

In Tuesday’s announcement, eBay stated:

“This fee reduction is an investment we’re making to help you bring your best Parts & Accessories inventory to eBay, confident that you’re getting top value from the marketplace. Your success is our success, and we look forward to building the world’s leading marketplace for auto parts and accessories together. As always, thank you for selling on eBay.”