USPS to Raise Rates Twice a Year

The US Postal Service announced today it will raise rates for Market Dominant services (including the cost of a stamp, First Class Mail, and Media Mail) twice a year – each January and July.

In what appears to be an effort to take the sting out of the bad news, the USPS said it would skip the increase this coming January.

The USPS did not mention a schedule for raising the rates of Competitive services (including Priority Mail).

The USPS filed a detailed notice with the PRC, which you can read on the PRC.gov website.

The USPS issued the following announcement today:

Postal Service Announces New Market Dominant Price Adjustment Schedule

To help customers better prepare for a new Market Dominant price adjustment schedule, the Postal Service will not raise prices on Market Dominant products, including Forever stamps, in January 2022. Instead, the next Market Dominant price adjustment is scheduled to happen in July 2022.

Beginning January 2023, Market Dominant price adjustments will occur twice a year, (e.g. January 2023, July 2023, January 2024, July 2024, etc.). Market Dominant products include First-Class Mail (FCM), USPS Marketing Mail, Periodicals, Package Services* and Special Services.

July 2022 rate authority will include ten months of CPI plus retirement, density, and non-compensatory class authorities as determined by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC). The January rate authority will include six months of CPI, plus any unused rate authority. Subsequent July rate authority will include six months of CPI plus the retirement, density, and non-compensatory class authorities and any remaining unused rate authority.

The Postal Service has submitted an official statement reflecting the above schedule with the PRC. The statement gives estimated filing and implementation dates for future adjustments of each mail class over the next three years.

The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter mail postage rates in the industrialized world and also continues to offer a great value in shipping.

*Package services include Media Mail, Library Mail, and Bound Printed Matter.