eBay Seller Aided by FedEx Employee Gets 5 Years for Fraud

Ina Steiner
eBay
An eBay seller got 5 and a half years (66 months) for selling stolen goods over a 10-year period and for tax evasion, according to the US Department of Justice.

The DOJ said according to his guilty plea and other court documents, the defendant purchased over $3.5 million of stolen goods from 2009 through 2019 from individuals with “insider” access to the goods and merchandise who stole the items without detection:

The Public School Employee (Age 46)
The defendant purchased $1 million in Apple products from a New Mexico public school employee responsible for overseeing a program to provide the devices to underprivileged Native American school children, paying her over $800,000 through PayPal.

The FedEx Employee (Age 45)
The defendant purchased large quantities of goods from a former FedEx employee who obtained most of the items from bulk purchases shipped via FedEx, including a shipment destined for a Walmart Distribution Center in Smyrna, Delaware. The defendant typically paid 50% of the retail price for the stolen goods and merchandise and sold them on eBay. In total, the defendant paid $1.5 million for the stolen goods that he resold for $3 million.

The College Friend (Age 36)
The defendant enlisted a college friend to allow him to sell stolen goods through the friend’s eBay accounts in exchange for a commission (over $10,000 per year).

The three coconspirators have pleaded guilty to their roles in the fraud scheme and are awaiting sentencing, according to the government.

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999.

