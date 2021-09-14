Etsy Promotes Star Sellers in Email Marketing Campaign

As promised, Etsy is promoting sellers whom it determines are eligible for its brand new Star Seller program. Etsy sent a marketing email on Monday with the subject line, “Meet some Star Sellers.”

The email explained to shoppers what the new term means:

“So, what’s Star Seller? It’s a new way to recognize some of the hardest working business owners on Etsy. These people consistently go above and way, way beyond when it comes to the customer experience, from speedy responses to reliable shipping. Shopping from them will put a smile on your face every time—but don’t take our word for it….”

That was followed by a button labeled “Discover Star Sellers” that took recipients to a landing page featuring “EDITORS’ PICKS” of Star Sellers that reads:

Star Sellers

Meet some of our Star Sellers! From reliable shipping to speedy responses–and tons of glowing reviews—they’re known for providing an excellent customer experience.

In the email, underneath the link to the Etsy website, Etsy featured five sellers with the heading, “See why customers love these stellar sellers” that included a profile picture, a testimonial, two featured items, and a link to their shops.

The Etsy Star Seller program was announced on July 28 and launched this month.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman told Wall Street analysts he was considering using the Star Seller program to influence sellers’ placement in search results, though the marketplace has not informed sellers of any such plans.

Expect to see Etsy heavily promote Star Sellers during the holiday shopping season, and beyond.