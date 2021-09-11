Stock Up on USPS Priority Mail Packaging Now

Don’t wait until you run low on USPS Priority Mail packaging. You’ll now be able to replenish your supplies faster, but it will cost you.

A new shipping service will allow customers to have their Expedited Packaging Supplies delivered to them within two to three business days for a shipping fee of $12.65 per Priority Mail container (we’re not sure how big the containers are).

Registered, signed-in customers will be able to select one of the following options when checking out their order for Expedited Packaging Supplies on the USPS.com/The Postal Store:

Priority Mail (Arrives Within 2-3 Business Days) – $12.65 per Priority Mail Container

Parcel Select (Arrives Within 5-7 Business Days) – No Cost

The USPS announcement is a reminder that, with the holiday shopping season fast approaching, make sure you have your packing and shipping supplies in stock!