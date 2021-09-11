eBay Loses Top Executive in Charge of International

On September 7, 2021, Jae Hyun Lee, Senior Vice President, International of eBay Inc. agreed to step down from his role effective immediately. Lee will continue in a supporting function to aid transition until September 30, 2021.

Lee joined eBay in 2002 and “pioneered online cross-border exports from China-based sellers to eBay’s global consumer base,” according to his bio on eBay.com. “This has evolved into a significant channel for entrepreneurs and businesses across Asia.”

He most recently was responsible for leading eBay’s core Marketplaces’ international business outside the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

In 2020, Lee received $6.7 million in total compensation from eBay, down from $8.5 million in 2019.

According to eBay’s April 2021 proxy statement for 2020, Lee was eligible for a $2.5 million payout for a voluntary termination; a $22.4 million payout for an involuntary termination outside of a change in control; and nearly $30 million for involuntary termination in connection with a change in control.