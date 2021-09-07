Mercari Adds ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Option for Buyers

Typically shoppers think of “Buy Now, Pay Later” features as being available on retail sites when shopping for commodity goods, but mobile selling app Mercari partnered with a service called Zip (formerly Quadpay) so customers can finance their purchases of second-hand goods.

“Mercari shoppers will now have access to Zip’s transparent and straightforward four-payment installment option, providing the freedom and flexibility to stretch their funds further,” a company spokesperson said. “Mercari customers who sell on the platform will still receive full payment for items sold regardless of whether a shopper pays in installments,” she explained.

In making the announcement, Mercari released some interesting data.

In July 2021, the average transaction cost per order was over $260 for Mercari Authenticate shoppers.

Also in July, the average transaction cost per order was almost $100 for Mercari Local shoppers.

Mercari got its start in the US as classifieds without the meetup, but it has been promoting local selling options, and even partnered with Uber to give buyers and sellers more options.

Mercari US CEO John Lagerling said of the new offering: “We built Mercari for casual sellers, deal seekers and avid collectors so they can easily buy and sell across our platform. Giving shoppers an accessible way to shop for everyday items and rare treasures is an important part of our mission. We want to support our customers so they can shop in a way that’s not only good for their wallets but also good for the planet.”

You can find the announcement on the PR Newswire press release website.