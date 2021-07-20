Mercari Partners with Uber in Bid to Go Local

Mercari is doubling down on its strategy to connect buyers and sellers locally. The selling platform partnered with Uber to expand “no meetup” local trading.

Mercari Now, which rolled out in markets including San Francisco, New York, and Houston, launched nationwide today as “Mercari Local.”

“With delivery logistics powered by Uber, Mercari Local provides buyers and sellers with an even easier way to exchange must-have items with their neighbors – all from the comfort of their own homes.”

Uber’s technology platform matches nearby delivery people, helping to enable the on-demand delivery of almost anything within hours of purchase.

One selling point: no packaging is required. That pits the service against Craigslist for items such as bulky or hard-to-ship items – think furniture and fitness equipment, with specified weight and size limitations.

People can sell items that weigh less than 50 lbs that fit into the trunk of a car (45″ x 35″ x 15″). When sold, sellers simply put the item in a sealed bag or box (and package the item if it’s fragile).

John Lagerling, Mercari U.S. CEO, said “With Mercari Local, we’ve reimagined the way people can buy, sell, and connect with their local communities, allowing them to do so all without leaving their house. Our exciting new partnership with Uber now offers an even easier way to buy and sell almost anything, making resale even more accessible for people across the U.S.”

According to the Mercari Local’s FAQs, it provides shipping protection up to $200 if the item is damaged or lost in transit. Be sure to read details on the Mercari Local website.