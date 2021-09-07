Etsy Adds Messaging Features Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Etsy added the following three features to “Messages,” its buyer-seller messaging system, stating that the features will save sellers time and help them resolve customer questions more quickly:

See more order details right in your Messages.

Now you can see more information about the customer’s order, including the order total and shipping status, when you’re responding to their message.

When a buyer reaches out for help with their order, we’ll encourage them to upload a photo so you can quickly and easily see what went wrong.

When a buyer reaches out for help with their order, we’ll provide an “Issue Refund” button in the message to make it easier to address customers’ concerns all in one place.

The move comes days after Etsy launched its new Star Seller program that places a badge on sellers’ listings if they meet certain criteria, including a fast response time to shopper messages (“sellers must respond to 95% or more of initial messages from buyers within 24 hours”). The badge is designed to make it easy for buyers to identify sellers who have a “proven record of offering an excellent customer experience.”

According to Etsy’s Announcement board post, sellers can see the new features in the Messages area (https://www.etsy.com/messages) – leave a comment if you find the new features helpful.