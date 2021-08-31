Amazon Advises Sellers of Disruptions Due to Hurricane

Amazon had advice for sellers who are sending items to Fulfillment Centers located in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida as well as those impacted by the hurricane.

“If you have shipments en route to fulfillment centers in the impacted region, you should expect delays and potential carrier reschedule notifications,” Amazon stated in an announcement posted on Monday. It referred FBA sellers to its “Delivery delays due to natural disasters” Help page.

The announcement also highlighted one of the benefits of using Fulfillment by Amazon – sellers impacted by the storm don’t need to take any action on products fulfilled by Amazon, and Amazon is handling messaging for all FBA orders impacted by Hurricane Ida.

For sellers who don’t use FBA, Amazon advised them to appeal any automatic warning emails they might receive over order performance metrics resulting from hurricane-related issues:

“When you are able to return to business operations, if you are prompted to appeal, please include a brief description of how your business was impacted. We will mitigate any impact to your account health as a result of this event and its effects on your operations.”

You can find the full announcement on Amazon Seller Central.