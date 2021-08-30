eBay Vows Protection for Sellers Impacted by Hurricane Ida

eBay promised protection to sellers affected by the hurricane that hit landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. “Hurricane Ida is disrupting transportation lines across parts of the US Southeast region,” eBay said, and noted it was closely monitoring the situation.

eBay advised customers to be patient with their trading partners located in affected areas, noting communications and orders may be delayed due to severe conditions. It also advised sellers not to worry about their seller performance.

It outlined the following automatic protections for those whose businesses are impacted:

Your late shipment rate

Your valid tracking upload rate

“Item not received” cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking and have a physical scan from the carrier before a case was opened

“We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating. You do not need to contact Customer Service at this time. Please stay safe.”

You can find the full post on the eBay Announcement Board.