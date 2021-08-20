Yahoo Small Business Offers 3P Solutions for Merchants

According to a Yahoo Small Business survey, 63% of microbusiness owners said they had invested in technology that ended up not being the right fit – and 48% said they had experienced the problem more than once. Yahoo Small Business wants to help the small businesses that use its platform to host their sites by expanding its “partner ecosystem.”

The expansion includes the addition of third-party services from companies such as email list-hosting service Constant Contact and payroll and bookkeeping service 1-800Accountant.

“Through these new partnerships, Yahoo Small Business customers will have access to even more industry-leading solutions to meet their different needs,” a spokesperson told EcommerceBytes, “including accounting, SEO, social media marketing and email marketing.”

The spokesperson said services from the new partners will also be available through its Business Maker platform.

Chris Wayne, Managing Director for Yahoo Small Business, Verizon, said launching a business can be daunting. “Having a curated list of the best services to leverage for different aspects of business management can be a game changer.”

As part of the launch, Yahoo Small Business is giving sellers access to special deals from new partners.

Details are available in the company’s press release via PRNewswire.com.