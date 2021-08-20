Etsy to Market a Labor Day Sale – Powered by Sellers, of Course

Etsy invited sellers to participate in its Labor Day sale, but of course, it’s sellers who are marking down prices on their items, not the marketplace.

In order to participate, sellers must first be prepared to discount prices by 20% – and they must be willing to ship internationally, though sellers will be able to opt in to target domestic shoppers.

“Etsy’s global Labor Day sale is an amazing opportunity for you to connect with shoppers looking to support small business owners,” Etsy said.

It will promote the event, presumably through email and other marketing initiatives (details were not provided) – here are requirements for participating in the Etsy Labor Day sale:

Schedule a 20% off sale to run from August 30-September 7.

Ship worldwide to reach the most shoppers.

When scheduling your sale, you have the option to target it to buyers in your country.

Sellers discussed the performance of last year’s Labor Day sale on this thread on the Etsy discussion board threads last year.

You can learn more about this year’s promotion on the Etsy Announcement board.