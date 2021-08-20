eBay to Aussies: If the Shoe Fits,… List it in in US Sizes

eBay informed sellers in Australia that they must use US sizes when listing shoes for sale on its platform. Why? In a nutshell, eBay said:

“Our buyers and sellers have told us that they prefer to shop using US shoe size for athletic shoes. We also know a lot of popular footwear brands use US sizing so we wanted to ensure our onsite experience is aligned with industry standards. We’re hoping this change makes it easier for you to list and for buyers to shop your inventory.”

We didn’t see any reaction to the announcement on eBay Australia’s discussion board, but apparently there’s been a bit of confusion for some years, if this thread from 2018 is any indication.

See the full announcement on the eBay Australia announcement board.