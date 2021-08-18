eBay Head of Seller Experience Returns to Wall Street

A New York financial-services executive hired by former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to be in charge of “seller experience” left the marketplace firm this summer and landed back at his former employer. The company, DriveWealth, announced Tuesday it had rehired Harry Temkin as its Chief Information Officer.

Prior to joining eBay, Temkin had spent his career building analytics and trading systems for the likes of Steve Cohen and George Soros, he said in an interview with an eBay sales and social media consultant. He helped build very sophisticated tools that enabled clients to make very quick informed decisions about trading, he said in the 2018 interview, and called eBay just another marketplace where he intended to build “very, very powerful analytics” for eBay sellers.

Two years later in a February 2021 podcast, he boasted of a new technology backend he had built for eBay and spoke of a “packed roadmap,” indicating more changes ahead.

The reason behind Temkin’s departure from eBay is unknown, but it’s a different company from the one Temkin joined in 2018, with a new CEO at the helm of a much smaller organization after the sell-off of units including StubHub and eBay Classifieds and the pending sale of its Korean business.

Temkin said in this week’s press release, “DriveWealth’s growth trajectory and strong partnership and product pipeline were some of the driving factors behind my return to the company. I am thrilled to be a part of continuing its mission to expand embedded investing technology and capabilities for retail investors around the world.”

We’re not aware of eBay hiring a replacement to head seller experience as of yet.