Amazon New Workflow Gets Thumbs Down by FBA Sellers

Amazon created a new workflow for replenishing inventory to Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) warehouses, but it’s gotten a thumbs down from numerous sellers.

Amazon announced the new Send to Amazon workflow over a week ago, saying it offers a “faster, simpler way to create shipments to replenish your FBA inventory.” With Send to Amazon, sellers could do the following, it explained:

Edit the unit quantity after shipment creation.

Send small parcel and less-than-truckload shipments with Amazon partnered carriers or the carrier of your choice.

Ship multiple SKUs in one box.

Upload an Excel file to create shipments.

“We created Send to Amazon in response to input from sellers like you,” the company wrote in its August 5th announcement, but the majority of the 63 comments underneath were complaints from sellers who said the new workflow did not make things simpler or faster for them.

A sampling of comments from sellers include the following:

“I actually REALLY want to like this and use this, but the fact that we have to put expiration dates in at the time of order creation vs after the product is picked makes this a nightmare logistically for working with a warehouse not in the same building as where I sit.”

“Maybe, if one has a single ASIN to send, it’s easy to work. But if you need to browse through a catalogue of hundreds or thousands, it’s a nightmare.” (excerpt)

“I’m not a fan. Maybe I’m missing the obvious, but I can’t figure out how to start a shipment and then let my warehouse folks finish it when they know the box sizes, etc. Old system was simple: I’d specify the products and number of each, then I could save it and they complete it. Now, there is no way to save it before entering the boxes.”

There were also a few positive comments from sellers who liked the new workflow, such as the seller who wrote, “As a young seller, I like to try the new things, I love it after I did it. It’s easy to do a shipment through the new method. I think it’s wonderful that the new method can (remember) features of my products through the first operation.”

A few sellers said where improvement is needed is in the time it takes Amazon to process incoming inventory from FBA sellers, such as one seller who wrote, “it still takes them weeks to receive product. This is what they need to improve on. Making it faster on their end and not mine.”

Read the full announcement and seller comments on Amazon Seller Central.