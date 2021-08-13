eBay Announces New Store Features for UK Sellers

eBay made recent changes to its optional paid storefront feature called Stores, and on Monday, it announced the changes in the UK, where the feature is called eBay Shops. “We’ve gradually upgraded our platform and want to introduce improvements and features that are now live,” eBay told sellers.

Included are changes to the edit-shop page – eBay wrote tantalizingly that the changes would work with “more enhancements coming in the future,” providing no further details about what’s to come.

eBay also redesigned the Shop categories feature. “The new Shop categories page helps reduce the time to create and manage your Shop categories by allowing you to view and manage all Shop categories on a single page.”

And finally, eBay said it made improvements to the Shop newsletter feature that allows sellers to send mailings about promotions or recently added items.

“You can also showcase listings in your newsletter based on rules you set,” eBay explained. “You can sort your products by newly listed, highest-priced, lowest-priced, ending first, or even by providing a price range. Filter products by category to personalise your newsletter even further.” Note that sellers don’t have access to the identities of subscribers.

“Take advantage of these updates,” eBay wrote in Monday’s announcement, “and be on the lookout for more enhancements in the future.”