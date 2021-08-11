eBay UK to Hold Seller Conference in September

Sellers are discussing the eBay Open conference slated to take place in the UK next month. That’s not to be confused with the eBay Open conference that took place in the US last week.

Unlike the US conference, which was online-only, eBay Open UK 2021 will be a hybrid of online and in-person sessions.

The three-day event will consist of “strategy insights with eBay leaders and rollouts of the latest marketing tools to boost your listings and sales.” It will also feature live Q&A sessions with category experts, guest speakers, on-demand content, workshops, and one-on-one customer service consultation.

Sellers discussing next month’s conference were mixed on whether they wished to attend in-person, and what they thought they could gain from attending.

One eBay seller wrote in part, “Based on the one online conference in the UK I did last year and the US open this year, the presenters were very experienced platform users. There were quite a few opportunities for getting questions across. Plus there were some quite big sellers who’ve done well for themselves talking about their experiences and challenges.”

eBay Open will also feature eBay partners showcasing new developments. You can find the full announcement with a link to register on the eBay UK community board.

And you can find some highlights of last week’s US event in this EcommerceBytes article that includes videos of eBay executives discussing new programs and policies, including eBay CEO Jamie Iannone.