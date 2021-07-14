Feds Sue Amazon over Unsafe Products from FBA Sellers

A federal agency sued Amazon to force the recall of hazardous products sold on its platform. The administrative complaint is about protecting American consumers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“Today’s vote to file an administrative complaint against Amazon was a huge step forward for this small agency,” said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “But it’s a huge step across a vast desert – we must grapple with how to deal with these massive third-party platforms more efficiently, and how best to protect the American consumers who rely on them.”

The action is specific, impacting carbon monoxide detectors; children’s sleepwear garments; and hair dryers.

It refers to Amazon as a “distributor” of the products and seeks for Amazon to stop selling them, recall the products, and directly notify consumers who purchased them about the recall – and offer them a full refund.

Whether Amazon would fund those refunds or pass it along to FBA sellers is unclear.

Consumer Reports commended the CPSC for its action, but it also had concerns that it might cover “only a small portion of the potentially hazardous products that Amazon has manufactured, distributed, or sold.”

William Wallace, the manager of safety policy for Consumer Reports, said, “Through today’s action, the CPSC is seeking to hold Amazon legally responsible for safety recalls of third-party products offered to consumers on its platform—specifically, in this case, certain “Fulfilled by Amazon” products. Amazon has been the subject of dozens of state and federal product liability lawsuits, with mixed outcomes, in which the company has argued it bears little or no responsibility for the safety of products on Amazon that are offered by third-party sellers.”

He cited federal product safety laws passed in 1972 that gave the CPSC has the authority take proceedings that could lead requiring a company to take various actions – including destroying defective products in its possession.