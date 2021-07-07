Facebook Publishes 2021 Holiday Marketing Guide

Facebook created a marketing guide for merchants who want to reach shoppers during the upcoming holiday shopping season and announced it in an email sent this week with the subject line, “Help your products find holiday shoppers this year.”

Inside the email, Facebook said it had identified four key needs of holiday shoppers:

1) Community and Connection

2) Engagement and Entertainment

3) Anticipation and Occasion

4) Inspiration and Spontaneity

The guide includes insights into those key needs along with opportunities for marketers and “Specific guidance on how you can use the Facebook Discovery Commerce system to meet shoppers’ needs.”

Facebook had described the Facebook Discovery Commerce system in a post in May when it said, “people aren’t limited to finding the products they already know they want. Through this system we bring our advertising and shopping solutions together to match products to people – so people can easily discover and buy the things they are most likely to love.”

In the holiday marketing guide, it provides recommendations, such as using Facebook pixel.

You can learn more along with a link to the guide on this page of the Facebook.com website – let us know what you think in the comments below.