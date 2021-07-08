When You’re CTO of eBay and Your Son Complains

The head of eBay technology is accountable to an 18-year-old – Mazen Rawashdeh gets feedback from his son who buys and sells on eBay.

eBay’s top executives are responsible for running all aspects of the business, and on Thursday, the company shared their “eBay stories” as buyers and sellers.

Most if not all of the stories already appeared on the eBay Inc. “Our Leaders” page at the end of their bio, but Thursday’s post aggregates the stories in one place. If you wish to see the photos and bios of the 11 executives, you can find them on this page of eBayInc.com.

Many of the executives relayed stories of how they and their families used eBay to buy and sell items, from clothing to toys to hard-to-find replacement parts. Several executives spoke of sellers they had met who had made an impression on them.

But one story stood out. Mazen Rawashdeh, Chief Technology Officer for eBay, shared the following:

“My 18-year-old son is an avid eBay buyer and seller. I regularly hear his compliments and complaints on both buying and selling experiences. This reminds me how relevant and accessible our commerce platform is to users of all ages.”

Imagine being the head of eBay technology and having your 18-year-old tell you what he really thinks of it as a user. Do teenagers hold back on what they think? And do parents listen? It would be fun to hear more from father and son about their unique perspectives on eBay.