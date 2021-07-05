eBay to Award Cash Prizes in UK Business Contest

eBay will award £20,000 to the winner of its UK eBay for Business Awards along with a bundle of marketing support valued at over £100,000.

Twelve category prize winner will receive a £5,000 cash prize and access to a range of business support, including a free anchor store subscription, eBay Concierge service, or enrollment in eBay’s Pro-Trader program and marketing and PR support.

UK sellers have until August 2 to register; entrants must be aged 18 or over, be registered on www.eBay.co.uk prior to entry and not have a below standard account.

Sellers must answer various questions about their business, such as what they sell, what percentage of their sales come through eBay, and monthly turnover.

One question may indicate eBay is looking to boost the visibility of its new personalization feature, asking entrants, “Do you sell personalised inventory?” (According to the terms and conditions, “Entrant’s submissions may be being used as part of media communication to promote the eBay for Business Awards. Entrants will be contacted should their story be chosen to communicate with media prior to its release and further details provided. The prize winners also consent to their name and county being published on social media.”)

Sellers must also answer an essay-style question asking them to tell it about how they got the idea for their business and how it has impacted their life or career.

You can find more information on the eBay UK Announcement board.