Amazon to Launch New Portal for SAFE-T Claims

Amazon is launching a new portal for seller SAFE-T claims. The marketplace announced on Thursday:

“On July 15, 2021, we’ll launch the SAFE-T Communication Center on Seller Central. This new center will be the single point of contact for all SAFE-T claim-related communication. You’ll no longer need to respond using email or search your inbox for any SAFE-T claim-related communication.

“When the new center launches, you can visit the “Manage SAFE-T Claims” page on Seller Central, where each claim will have a communication tab or a view message option that lets you check correspondence on that claim. You’ll be able to upload attachments from the same tab, as well as appeal resolved claims directly in the communication center.”

SAFE-T claims, which stand for Seller Assurance for Ecommerce Transactions, are important for sellers who feel they are not responsible for an Amazon-issued (but seller-funded) refund to their buyer. Sellers expressed some skepticism in the comments, such as the seller who wrote, “Great! Now can we do something about legitimate safe-t claims being denied? I’m sure everyone can agree that is a much bigger issue than locating communications with the safe-t claim team.”

Amazon explains SAFE-T claims as follows:

“Normally, you are responsible for issuing a refund for a return on a Seller Fulfilled Prime order. However, in certain situations, Amazon may issue a refund to the customer on your behalf. When Amazon issues a refund to a customer and you think that you should not be held financially responsible for the charge, you may file a claim for reimbursement via the Seller Assurance for ecommerce Transactions (SAFE-T).”