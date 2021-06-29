How Do You Become an NFL Authorized Seller?

A merchant who sells NFL items said Amazon has been removing some of his products. When asked why they are doing so, they refer to “The Memo from the NFL.”

But, the seller said, “they have never shown me the memo, I only just saw it after Googling it and your story came up.”

In March, EcommerceBytes wrote about the notice Amazon sent to sellers warning them that they must become NFL-authorized sellers by May 24, 2021 in order to continue selling their products on its marketplace.

(Even though Amazon cited a new agreement with the NFL in its letter to sellers, the company said the 10-year Thursday Night Football deal with the NFL was unrelated to the new policy referenced in its notice to sellers.)

The seller who contacted us this week wrote, “My main question to you is, where do I go to contact the NFL to become an authorized seller? Amazon is not very helpful with this information.”

That’s the million-dollar question. If anyone has any advice and is willing to share it, please do so in the comments below.