Vendor Offers Help on eBay Item-Specifics Mandate

Optiseller is hosting a webinar to help online sellers adapt to eBay’s forthcoming Item Specifics mandate. The third-party vendor said its experts will offer practical guidance on what sellers should do – and how to benefit from the changes.

While announced as one of many changes in the Spring Seller Update on March 3rd, sellers were caught off guard when eBay began rolling out changes in May with no reminder.

In its post announcing the webinar, Optiseller executive Richard Falconer said that while it may feel like an inconvenience, the changes could pay dividends for sellers.

“In this webinar our e-commerce experts will show sellers how they can leverage item specifics to boost sales, Falconer said. “eBay’s objective in extending item specifics to more categories is to enhance the customer experience in the marketplace. Buyers can look for products in a more structured way to find exactly what they want. Therefore, sellers need to ensure their listing data is in the best shape possible so that buyers can find them. The more detail provided the more visible your products will be in eBay search results.”

You can learn more and register for the July 7th webinar on the EventBrite.co.uk website.