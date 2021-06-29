Optiseller is hosting a webinar to help online sellers adapt to eBay’s forthcoming Item Specifics mandate. The third-party vendor said its experts will offer practical guidance on what sellers should do – and how to benefit from the changes.
While announced as one of many changes in the Spring Seller Update on March 3rd, sellers were caught off guard when eBay began rolling out changes in May with no reminder.
In its post announcing the webinar, Optiseller executive Richard Falconer said that while it may feel like an inconvenience, the changes could pay dividends for sellers.
“In this webinar our e-commerce experts will show sellers how they can leverage item specifics to boost sales, Falconer said. “eBay’s objective in extending item specifics to more categories is to enhance the customer experience in the marketplace. Buyers can look for products in a more structured way to find exactly what they want. Therefore, sellers need to ensure their listing data is in the best shape possible so that buyers can find them. The more detail provided the more visible your products will be in eBay search results.”
You can learn more and register for the July 7th webinar on the EventBrite.co.uk website.
One thought on “Vendor Offers Help on eBay Item-Specifics Mandate”
“[…]while it may feel like an inconvenience, the changes could pay dividends for sellers.”
I find this tough to believe. Over the years, eBay has required more and more item specifics (including many that make no sense whatsoever). Over those same years, the number of active listings I have has increased significantly. Yet, sales have done nothing but drop since around 2014 (my sales on other sites – while they have always been less than eBay – have all increased over that same period). With more active listings, you would expect more sales, not less. Item specifics are just one of many flaws making it more difficult for both sellers and buyers to use the site.