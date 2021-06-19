eBay is running a promotion in Canada this weekend. People can sell up to 5 trading cards and pay zero selling fees, according to the tweet advertising the promotion.
eBay Canada tweeted, “This weekend only – Sell your trading cards (max. 5 sales) and pay zero selling fees – Activate this offer now: https://ebay.to/3gMPaLh”
Note that trading cards is one of several categories eBay is prioritizing and applying a “vertical” approach with “tailored shopping” features.
Note that we were unable to view details and terms – clicking on the link brought us to a page that displayed the following message:
“You’re ineligible for this promotional offer because sellers from your country of residence are not included in this promotion.”
But Canadian sellers interested in participating should be sure to read the full terms for details and restrictions.
2 thoughts on “eBay Canada Runs Trading Card Promotion”
Look for Ebay.com to run some type of promotion very soon also as the trading card market it starting to feel the market correction that has been overdue for so long as distributors have started limiting product which can be purchased at wholesale pricing and also pretty much allocating all of the wholesale priced product to the breakers who they feel are the future of the hobby. They then charge wholesale buyers what would normally have been considered full retail price for any product they are able to get their hands on. This had caused a major increase in the prices of single cards of the better players and even just average players, so much so that many collectors have started exiting the hobby once again as they did during the junk era.
Topps just went public a couple of months ago and I am sure are already starting to feel the pinch as they will be doing all they can to satisfy their shareholders. This will definitely be a very interesting category to watch going forward as right now it is very difficult to sell higher end cards as those who were buying them see the change in the marketplace as more and more money is now shifting back to family vacations, going out to dinner and other activities which had been pretty much curtailed during the height of the pandemic.
the bubble has burst