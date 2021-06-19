eBay Canada Runs Trading Card Promotion

eBay is running a promotion in Canada this weekend. People can sell up to 5 trading cards and pay zero selling fees, according to the tweet advertising the promotion.

eBay Canada tweeted, “This weekend only – Sell your trading cards (max. 5 sales) and pay zero selling fees – Activate this offer now: https://ebay.to/3gMPaLh”

Note that trading cards is one of several categories eBay is prioritizing and applying a “vertical” approach with “tailored shopping” features.

💥 This weekend only 💥 Sell your trading cards (max. 5 sales) and pay zero selling fees ➡️ Activate this offer now: https://t.co/TO0usX8ik5



Ends 6/20. See full terms. pic.twitter.com/d2ZMEqb40t — eBay Canada Business (@eBayCanadaBiz) June 19, 2021

Note that we were unable to view details and terms – clicking on the link brought us to a page that displayed the following message:

“You’re ineligible for this promotional offer because sellers from your country of residence are not included in this promotion.”

But Canadian sellers interested in participating should be sure to read the full terms for details and restrictions.