Sellers React to Amazon Brand Protection Efforts

Amazon updated sellers on its brand protection efforts on Thursday, saying it helps protect not only brands, but small- and medium-sized business that offer authentic products as well.

Amazon shared a link to its first Brand Protection Report (PDF format) that it released last month, writing:

“In May, 2021, we released our first Brand Protection Report, which outlines the work we’re doing to ensure that customers are able to shop from authentic products, and to protect you – the brands and millions of small and medium-sized businesses that offer authentic products for sale in our store.”

Amazon explained that it used both technology and people in its efforts: “We leverage advanced machine learning capabilities and expert human investigators to proactively protect our store from bad actors and bad products. In 2020, we prevented over six million attempts to create new selling accounts, stopping bad actors before they published a single product for sale.”

That prompted one seller to write, “Careful what you wish for… Would you rather have Amazon’s AI reviewing listings or seller support humans? I think we have all experienced the folly of both.” Other sellers shared their own reactions as well.

The post came a day after Amazon wrote about its efforts to crack down on fake reviews, which you can find on AboutAmazon.com.